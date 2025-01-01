Eddie Murphy thrilled as his son secretly marries Martin Lawrence's daughter

Eddie Murphy has excitedly announced that his son has secretly married Martin Lawrence's daughter.

The 64-year-old Hollywood star is a father of ten, and now his son Eric Murphy, 35, has wed Jasmin Lawrence, 29.

While Eddie is happy for his son, he is also overjoyed that the nuptials have brought him even closer to his friend and Bad Boys co-star Martin, 60.

Opening up about the change in his family life on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Eddie revealed, "They got married, like, two weeks ago.

"They went off... Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

Speaking of his frequent on-screen co-star Martin, Eddie quipped, "Yeah, we're in-laws. And he doesn't have to pay for that big wedding now."

The comedy icon then went on to share further details of his son and now daughter-in-law's wedding day, explaining that they stripped things right back.

He said, "They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have like a big party or something."

Eddie is a father to three other sons and six daughters - two of whom he shares with his wife Paige Butcher - with Eric being his eldest child who he shares with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.