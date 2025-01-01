Lamar Odom kicked out of LA home amid alleged rent arrears

Lamar Odom has been ordered to vacate his LA home after allegedly failing to pay $45,000 (£33,300) in rent.

The ex-NBA star, who was once married to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, was ordered to vacate his rental after the landlord sued him, as reported by the New York Post.

The sublessor of the Studio City, California mega-mansion sued Odom, claiming that on or about 15 December 2024, the former LA Lakers basketball player entered into an oral agreement for a month-to-month tenancy at the rental property.

According to the lawsuit, Odom agreed to a monthly fee of $15,000 (£11,100) to stay at the sprawling home, which was due on the first of every month. He then failed to pay.

The sublessor alleged that they gave the ex-reality star several notices, including a three-day notice to pay or leave the home.

The court sided with them when Odom didn't respond to the lawsuit, awarding the company possession of the home and ordering the former sporting hero to vacate the premises.

Odom has been doing it tough since a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. He suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma.

Kardashian remained by his side during his hospital stint, putting their divorce on hold.

Their divorce was finalised in December 2016.