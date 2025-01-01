Eddie Murphy confesses comedic pet peeve

Eddie Murphy has confessed one of his comedic pet peeves.

The actor and comedian revealed "fake laughing" as one of his comedic bugbears.

Joining The Jennifer Hudson Show, Eddie, 64, admitted he had been left stunned by fellow comedian Will Ferrell's trouser-less appearance when they appeared together for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary in February.

"I started laughing there," he told Jennifer. "I start laughing all the time, you know, in the middle of stuff, and then we just go back and fix it... I love that, when something makes you, you know, you can't hold it in, you gotta start laughing. And the audience likes it too."

However, he added, the same could not be said for those times when performers pretended to be overcome by a laughing fit.

"The audience hates it," Eddie explained. "Sometimes people do it, and they ain't really laughing, they be like, fake laughing, and the audience is like, 'He ain't really laughing.'"

Eddie reflected warmly on his experience as a returning SNL alumnus, however.

"I felt like I was part of something. That show was on for 50 years, you know, so it's this American institution," he explained. "So when you're in the room, and you see all the different people that were part of the show, I had this really great feeling, like, 'Wow, I'm a part of this show!' It was a good feeling. I loved it."