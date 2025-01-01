Sydney Sweeney selling her own bathwater

Sydney Sweeney has announced she will sell her own repurposed bathwater.

The bombshell actress has repurposed her water waste as a product for men, with soap brand Dr. Squatch harvesting the suds from her bubble bath and converting them into new bars.

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," the Euphoria actress said in a press release.

"It's weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that's not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love," she added.

Sydney, 27, also expressed a wish that the product would steer fans towards "natural" body-care products.

"Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural," she said.

Mixed with sand and pine bark for exfoliation, a bar of Sydney's limited-edition "Bathwater Bliss" soap, marketed to men, "channels two of the best places on earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub".

News of the launch led to mixed reactions from fans.

"I wanted this to be fake so bad," one reader commented, with another adding, "Nah, this is gross."

Others were thrilled, however.

"Never thought I'd see the day that washing my mouth out with soap wasn't a punishment but I actually want to but here we are," one wrote.