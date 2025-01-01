Jerry O'Connell shares 'sick' thing he'll never do for his children

Jerry O'Connell has shared the "sick" thing he'll never do for his children.

The actor and television host revealed his twin daughters would never experience him buying them alcohol.

"There are parents in my neighbourhood who supply these kids with booze, and I am not that parent, and I don't adhere to that," Jerry, 51, told Kelly Ripa on her podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"Their thing is like, 'Well, they're gonna get the booze elsewhere, better that they get it here.' But, I gotta tell you, I think these drunk parents just wanna party with these kids and that's another level of sick."

Jerry, who shares Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose, 16 with his wife Rebecca Romijn, 52, explained he had previously discovered his daughters' teenage friends sprawled on the floor of his home and been scared they were under the influence of deadly drug, fentanyl.

"I saw some kids lying on my floor, and I was like, 'Listen, are those kids okay? Is that fentanyl?' And (his daughters) were like, 'No. They just take edibles,'" he recalled.

"And I was like, 'Okay. I don't wanna see it. I don't wanna know about it,' because I am not one of those parents."