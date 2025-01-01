Ricky Gervais reveals fear over Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ricky Gervais has revealed his biggest fear about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The comedian admitted he was plagued by an unusual worry about receiving the iconic honour,

Ricky, 63, told Variety he was excited about unveiling his very own star on Hollywood's celebrated Walk of Fame, but feared he may need to get down on all fours or crouch next to his new star.

"I need help getting up, so that'd be embarrassing with photographers there," the series creator of The Office joked.

Asked whether he considered himself an overachiever, Ricky instead declared himself the "laziest" person on Earth.

"It's funny because I just think I'm the laziest person in the world," he replied. "I don't wanna do anything."

In fact, the multiple Emmy winner added, he found himself increasingly unimpressive.

"I'm not impressed with anything I do anymore," Ricky told the outlet, before reflecting, "Well, that's not true. I'm impressed if I do a good shot at tennis. I go, 'Oh, how did you get your fat little body over to that shot? That was really good, Rick.'"

The actor also said that despite his reputation for offending audiences, his stand-up shows and awards-hosting performances were heavily calculated.

"I write those jokes. I look at them from every angle. I make sure they're bulletproof," he explained.

"I go out with a beer, I pretend to be a loose cannon, but I'm not. I'm never drunk. I have like a sip. And I can justify anything. I'm never that brutal. It just seems like it."