Leighton Meester reflects on low-key wedding with Adam Brody

Leighton Meester has revealed why she and Adam Brody chose not to have a big wedding.

After meeting on the set of the film The Oranges in 2010, the former Gossip Girl star and The O.C. actor got engaged three years later and married in a private ceremony in February 2014.

The couple has never shared any details about the wedding, but during an interview for Bustle published on Thursday, Leighton explained that she wanted the nuptials to feel "intimate".

"On sets and in life, I've been able to wear a fancy dress and hit a mark and say lines, and I didn't want it to feel like that," she told the publication. "I wanted it to feel intimate and private."

However, Leighton went on to clarify that she doesn't mind being in the spotlight.

"I'm an actor. So I do appreciate attention," the 39-year-old joked.

Leighton and Adam are parents to two children: daughter Arlo, nine, and a four-year-old son.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Good Cop/Bad Cop actress shared that she has turned down gigs because she doesn't want to be away from her family.

"There's been a lot of stuff that I haven't done because I want to be with (my children)," she noted. "I don't like being away from them. I'm sure a lot of people feel this way, but I'm especially not into it. Obviously, for the very right thing, I would probably just be like, 'Let's figure it out.' I mean, I'm not going to leave my family for a year. We're not doing that. But apart from that, we have a good system in place, where I can consider jobs carefully. And every other piece of life."

Leighton will next be seen onscreen in a guest role in Adam's hit Netflix show, Nobody Wants This. Season two is due to drop later this year.