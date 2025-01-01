Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead shut down split rumours

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have rejected a report suggesting they are living separate lives.

On Thursday, editors at the Daily Mail claimed the Oscar-winning actress and TV personality had been "living apart for the past year".

They also alleged Anstead has been staying at the home of Julia French in Laguna Beach, California while Zellweger films the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

A source claimed the Wheeler Dealers co-host had been living in an apartment on French's property since he moved out of his rental in April.

However, a representative for Anstead later shut down the report.

"Mr. Anstead and Ms. Zellweger are still together," they told Page Six, noting the pair "remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private".

The rep went on to explain that the 46-year-old has "mostly" been working in the U.K. recently, so he spent some of his "limited time" in Orange County at a pal's home because they have "similar-aged children".

"His friend Jules has a separate, detached guest house, and the suggestion that their relationship is anything other than platonic is unacceptable and untrue," they continued. "The suggestion that Mr. Anstead is flirtatious is not true and is disrespectful to his four-year relationship."

Zellweger, 56, and Anstead started dating in April 2021 after meeting on the set of a TV show.

The motor specialist shares two older children with ex-wife Louise Storey and a five-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Haack.