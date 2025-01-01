Mission: Impossible has been the adventure of a lifetime, says Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' experience has been "the adventure of a lifetime".

The 62-year-old actor has played fictional agent Ethan Hunt in eight 'Mission: Impossible' films since 1996, and Tom has now taken to social media to reflect on his experience with the money-spinning movie franchise.

The Hollywood star - who has been busily promoting 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' in recent weeks - wrote on Instagram: "Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime."

Tom's social media post features an array of throwback, behind-the-scenes photos from each of the 'Mission: Impossible' films.

And Tom has thanked all of his 'Mission: Impossible' colleagues - including directors, actors, artists, and crews - who have played a role in the success of the film franchise.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all."

Tom also expressed his thanks to fans of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

The movie star continued: "Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you."

Meanwhile, Tom previously confessed to going "too far" with his action stunts.

The 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' star admitted to taking things to the extreme for his action scenes.

Speaking to 'Extra', Tom confessed: "I always go too far, but I don't mind it. I always go too far."

Tom is always willing to put his body on the line in order to make the best 'Mission: Impossible' movie

The actor - who has suffered various injuries during his career, including a broken ankle while shooting 2018's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' - explained: "I fly aerobatic airplanes, I fly jets, I fly helicopters, and this took all of our ability and all of our skill to be able find the camera angles to tell this story."

Tom has needed to be in tip-top physical shape to shoot all of the 'Mission: Impossible' movies. And the veteran film star suggested that the latest movie will surpass fan expectations.

Tom - who remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood - said: "Physically, what I had to do to prepare for this thing was quite extreme, and I can tell you this - whatever people see in the trailer or on TV, it is not even a taste of what they have in store for them when they see this film."