Rachael Leigh Cook 'couldn't be more excited' to reunite with Freddie Prinze Jr. for Christmas movie

Rachael Leigh Cook "could not be more excited" to reunite with her She's All That co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. for the upcoming holiday movie The Christmas Affair.

The Josie and the Pussycats actress and I Know What You Did Last Summer actor, who played love interests in the 1999 teen romantic comedy, are reuniting on screen for the first time in more than 25 years.

Sharing Deadline's casting news on Instagram, Cook wrote, "I (love) Freddie, my FOX Family, New York and Christmas so I could not be more excited to announce this !!!"

In The Christmas Affair, they play Natalie and Gabe, two superstar sportscasters who form an unlikely alliance after their spouses are caught cheating in the run-up to Christmas. As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other.

Cook and Prinze Jr. will also executive produce the film alongside Jennifer Gibgot, co-producer of She's All That.

The project will be their first time appearing on-screen together in more than two decades, however, they recently reunited in real life when Cook supported Prinze Jr. at the premiere of his movie The Girl in the Pool last year.

"Fox Entertainment Studios is excited to grant the Christmas wish of countless holiday romcom fans with the long-awaited reunion of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook," said Hannah Pillemer, Head of Scripted at Fox Entertainment Studios. "This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic."

In She's All That, a modern adaptation of Pygmalion and My Fair Lady, Prinze Jr. played Zack, who accepts a bet that he can turn any girl in school into a popular prom queen and his friend picks Cook's Laney, an awkward art student.

Cook and Prinze Jr. were supported by a bunch of famous faces such as Usher, Gabrielle Union, Paul Walker, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Lillard.