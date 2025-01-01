Ana de Armas felt 'exposed and vulnerable' singing in new movie Eden

Ana de Armas "hated" singing in her new movie Eden because it made her feel "very exposed and vulnerable".

Ron Howard's survival thriller follows European settlers after they relocate to the Galápagos Islands, and the Cuban actress plays a self-described Baroness who plans to build a luxury hotel.

In a chaotic dinner scene, de Armas has to sing in front of her co-stars - including Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney - and she was so terrified about it that she asked Howard if she could lip sync to a track instead.

"I hated it," de Armas said on the YouTube show Hot Ones. "I remember when I talked to Ron. And I was like 'Ron, I really think I should lip sync. This is not for me.' And he just didn't want to hear it. He was like, 'No, you're singing. You're singing. If you do it bad, it's good for the character.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, but people don't know that.'"

The Knives Out star continued, "I just couldn't convince him to let me lip sync so I had to learn the song. It was horrible. I was terrified... It was terrifying because it's also in front of all the actors. I just felt very exposed and vulnerable and it's not one of my talents for sure."

The actress, who has shown off her action skills in No Time to Die and the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina, added that she would rather do "100 stunts than sing that song".

Eden premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is due to be released in the U.S. in August.

De Armas appeared on the show to promote Ballerina, which will open in cinemas on 6 June.