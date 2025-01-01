Gigi and Bella Hadid reveal they have a half-sister

Gigi and Bella Hadid have revealed that they have a half-sister.

The models have announced that they have another sister, 23-year-old Aydan Nix, who they met for the first time in 2023.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, revealed that Aydan is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid, and his former partner, Terri Hatfield Dull. Mohamed had a "brief" relationship with Terri following his divorce from Gigi and Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid in 2000.

The sisters explained that Aydan was born in Florida and raised by her mother and "the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19".

Shortly after he died, Aydan decided to take a genetic test "out of curiosity", which revealed her "biological connection" to the Hadids.

"We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we've embraced Aydan with open arms," Gigi and Bella said in the statement. "She's spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we've cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family."

They added that they have had "many open and loving conversations" with their half-sister since they first met.

"Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that," the statement continued. "We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York."

Mohamed shares Gigi, Bella and a 25-year-old son, Anwar, with his ex-wife, Yolanda. The pair were married from 1994 to 2000.

He also has two daughters, Marielle, 44, and Alana, 39, with his first wife, Mary Butler.