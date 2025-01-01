Evangeline Lilly suffers facial injuries after fainting at the beach

Evangeline Lilly recently sustained nasty facial injuries after blacking out at the beach and hitting a rock.

The Lost actress posted pictures of her injuries on Instagram on Friday, showing a bloody cut between her nose and lip and a tooth out of alignment with the others.

"I fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder," the 45-year-old wrote in her first-ever Substack article. "At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star went on to reveal that she has suffered from fainting spells ever since she was child and doctors still haven't been able to explain why.

Sharing an insight into her experience, she continued, "Whenever I come back from one of these episodes, I am filled with a sense of euphoria. I feel pure love, light and peace. There is no more serene feeling in the world. And then, quickly, reality comes rushing in. 'Where am I? What is happening? Why is there a tooth in my mouth where it shouldn't be? I can't breathe. What is going on? Am I dreaming. I can't breathe!' I pull my face from the sand and take a breath. My mouth and nose are full of blood. Reality. Life."

Lilly told her readers that she felt "so grateful" for her latest blackout because she "needed the reset" after a demanding few months.

The Canadian star wrote that she passed out again on the way to the hospital. She underwent a series of tests and the doctors couldn't find anything wrong with her once again.

Divulging her theory about her fainting spells, Lilly stated, "I have come to believe that this 'checking out' is a result of my little soul reaching her limit of what she feels she can cope with in this life, and she 'leaves the building', so to speak."