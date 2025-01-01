Goldie Hawn champions her children as her 'legacy' amid nepo baby furore

Goldie Hawn has described her children as her "legacy" amid an ongoing backlash against Hollywood nepo babies.

The 79-year-old acting legend is the proud mother of Oliver Hudson, 48, Kate Hudson, 46, and Wyatt Russell, 38, who have all followed her into the acting profession.

In recent years, there has been a backlash against the children of celebrities who, many argue, appear to be handed golden opportunities off the star power of their parents.

Defending her children from the unwanted label, Hawn told an audience at a Los Angeles screening of her 1974 movie The Sugarland Express, per PEOPLE, "What feels good is that they're amazing human beings. They happen to be talented."

She continued, "They're great humans, all of them. And all my grandchildren - now I have eight - and they're great humans."

Hawn shares son Wyatt with long-term partner, and fellow Hollywood icon, Kurt Russell, 74, who she has been in a relationship with since 1983.

Her other two children are from her marriage to musician and actor Bill Hudson, 75, who she was married to from 1976 until 1982.

Discussing her family further, Hawn said, "I think that someone asked me about a legacy, and they said, 'Well, what would your legacy be? This foundation that you created?'

"I said, 'That's my gift. My legacy are my children.'"

She went on to share her fear that she would fail her children when she was raising them.

She said, "Failure's not a bad thing. We learn a lot from it, but not when you fail your children.

"So I love that I have the best, amazing - and I'm not kidding - kind, loving, smart, talented children, but they really have their eye on the right ball."