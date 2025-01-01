Alan Alda pays tribute to M*A*S*H co-star Loretta Swit

Alan Alda has paid tribute to his late M*A*S*H co-star Loretta Swit.

The actor, who starred alongside Swit in every episode of the long-running comedy series, took to X on Friday to remember Swit after she died on Friday at the age of 87.

Swit was best known for playing Army nurse Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in all 11 seasons of the show between 1972 and 1983.

"Loretta was a supremely talented actor. She deserved all her 10 EMMY nominations and her 2 wins," Alda, 89, wrote. "But more than acting her part, she created it. She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one joke sexist stereotype into a real person -- with real feelings and ambitions. We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as Hot Lips, but as Margaret. Loretta made the most of her time here."

Jamie Farr, who played Corporal Klinger in the show, also paid tribute to Swit in a statement, saying, "I dearly loved Loretta! She was my adopted sister. As close as family can get. From the first time I met her, on what was supposed to be a one day appearance on M.A.S.H., we embraced each other and that became a lifetime friendship. I can't begin to express how much she will be missed."

According to her publicist, Swit died of suspected natural causes at her home in New York City just after midnight on Friday.