Mia Threapleton had 'a really long cry' after getting offered The Phoenician Scheme

Mia Threapleton had "a really long cry" after being offered her first leading movie role in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme.

The 24-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Kate Winslet, found out that she had been cast as the nun Liesl when her agent called her during a train journey - and she had an intense physical and emotional reaction to the news.

"My arms went freezing cold and everything started shaking," she said on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. "I jumped out of the carriage and shut myself in a bike locker and made her hang up the phone and go and call casting back because I fundamentally did not believe that she was telling me the truth.

"Then she called me back and said, 'Yeah, they laughed me off the phone... They're not lying. You got it. You did it.' I sat on the floor and had a really long cry. I don't think I stopped crying for about a week."

The Buccaneers star joked that her fellow train passengers must have thought she'd received some "terrible" news when it was in fact the opposite.

When she got to set, Threapleton admitted the feeling didn't fade and she couldn't shake the fear that Anderson's team would decide "they'd made a mistake" casting her as Liesl.

"Every single day felt like a giant pinch-me moment," she added. "Until it finished, I didn't really believe that it was happening."

The actress confessed that the whole experience of making the black comedy and premiering it at the Cannes Film Festival was "surreal and overwhelming" and she's still processing it.

The Phoenician Scheme, also starring Benicio Del Toro and Michael Cera, is now showing in cinemas.