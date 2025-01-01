Christine Baranski recalls trying mushrooms for the first time

Christine Baranski has revealed that she was recently introduced to mushrooms for the first time.

In a candid conversation with singer-songwriter King Princess for Interview Magazine, the Mamma Mia! actress revealed that she recently experimented with a psychedelic drug and had a joyful experience.

"One party we went to, I don't know what you guys gave me but you said, 'Oh, you've never tried this?' And then I wound up going home," Baranski, 73, told the singer. "And then you asked me, 'How was it?' And I said, 'I just felt so much love for everybody. I couldn't believe how happy I was.' And everyone was terribly pleased because it clearly had a positive effect on me."

King Princess, real name Mikaela Straus, then revealed that the substance in question was mushrooms.

"That shows the greatness and the strength of your character and your heart because only you will try mushrooms for the first time and have the best time of your life," the 26-year-old said. "I was just so happy that I was your shaman."

Baranski and King Princess recently appeared together in season two of Nine Perfect Strangers, which premiered on Prime Video earlier in May. Since filming, the two stars have formed a close and affectionate bond.

"I can't wait for the decades ahead," Baranski told the musician. "I'm going to learn so much from you, and I'll teach you whatever good stuff that I know."

In response, King Princess said, "Well, I love you and I'm just thankful to have you in my life."