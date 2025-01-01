Patti LuPone apologises for comments about Kecia Lewis, Audra McDonald

Patti LuPone has apologised for comments she made about Audra McDonald and Hell's Kitchen star Kecia Lewis.

"For as long as I have worked in theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologised," LuPone wrote in an Instagram post.

"That is changing today. I am deeply sorry for the words I used during The New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies."

The stage icon's caustic remarks, in which she called Lewis a "b**ch" and stated that there was a feud between her and McDonald, have rocked the Broadway community, with more than 500 performers and artists calling on the Tony Awards to disinvite LuPone.

"No artist, producer, director or leader - regardless of legacy or celebrity - should be allowed to weaponise their platform to belittle, threaten or devalue others without consequence," the open letter read.

LuPone has appeared on Broadway in Evita, War Paint, Sweeney Todd and Company.

She has made headlines over the years for her candour, feuding with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close after she was passed over for the Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard, and branding Madonna, who starred in the film version of Evita, as "a movie killer".