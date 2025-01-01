Lady Gaga to guest star in Wednesday

Netflix has released the opening scene of its second season of Wednesday, and officially announced Lady Gaga as part of the cast.

The streamer confirmed the singer is joining the little monsters at Nevermore Academy, playing an undisclosed guest role on the upcoming highly anticipated season of the hit series.

The show follows the story of Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she attends a school for outcasts with unusual abilities.

The news was announced at Netflix's Tudum fan event in Los Angeles at the weekend, where Lady Gaga took the stage for a climactic and Wednesday-themed performance.

Emerging from a coffin with the words 'Here lies the monster queen' on the lid, and backed by a posse of Addams Family-esque dancers, Gaga performed Zombieboy from her recently released album Mayhem.

Following another dance performance - to the Cramps' Goo Goo Muck, which sound-tracked Wednesday's viral dance scene in Season One - Gaga re-emerged to perform Abracadabra before returning to her coffin.

Lady Gaga's previous acting credits include Joker: Folie à Deux, A Star Is Born - for which she won an Oscar for best original song and a nomination for Best Actress - House of Gucci, and two seasons of American Horror Story.