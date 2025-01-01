Sadie Sink reveals Gaten Matarazzo has been 'huge supporter' of Broadway play

Sadie Sink has revealed that her Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo has been "a huge supporter" of her Broadway play.

The 23-year-old actress is currently starring in the Broadway production of John Proctor Is the Villain, for which she is nominated for the Best Actress in a Play Tony Award.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Sadie revealed she has received a lot of support from her Stranger Things co-stars, particularly Gaten.

"A lot of them came opening night, which was really nice," she said. "Gaten has been a huge supporter so he was super proud... I know how much he loves Broadway, and the fact that he was willing to go back so many times, that's just pure theatre kid joy and passion right there."

Sadie added that a love of theatre is one of the things she and Gaten bonded over.

"It's something we've always had in common, so when he heard I was doing this play he was just so excited," she told the publication.

Gaten has also appeared on the Broadway stage multiple times, most recently starring in a 2023 production of Sweeney Todd.

Sadie made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie and later appeared in 2015's The Audience, playing a young Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sadie confirmed that she had seen the Stranger Things spin-off play, The First Shadow, in both London and New York, and revealed that the production contains hints about the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit TV show.

"There are definitely some easter eggs I spotted for sure," she teased.