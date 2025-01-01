Jessica Biel on being a working mum: 'It's so hard'

Jessica Biel has reflected on being a working mum.

The actress, who shares sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, with her husband Justin Timberlake, has opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career.

"It's so hard," Biel told InStyle of juggling the two roles.

The Sinner star then went on to recall some advice she was given shortly after her eldest son was born.

"My producing partner, Michelle, she said one thing to me a long time ago," Biel remembered. "She goes, 'Listen, all you can do is: When you're working, you're 100-per cent working, and when you're home, you're 100-per cent home. Do not take a work call when you're at home with the kids. If you do it half-a*s, you're not good at anything.' That was a good piece of advice."

Between her career and parenting, Biel admitted that she often doesn't have much time for herself.

"I do feel like I'm often at the bottom of the totem pole, even though my husband is the best at trying to always help encourage me to take time for myself," she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Biel said that she and her children would be joining her husband for certain dates on the final leg of his ongoing world tour "to give him some support".

However, the star admitted that life on the road can be lonely.

"It sounds so glamorous, tour life. It's so lonely," she told the publication. "They just go from hotel to airplane to car to hotel to venue to airplane to car. There's a lot of recovery required to sing and dance."

Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour resumed in Europe this week. It will conclude on 30 July.