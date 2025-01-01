Tramell Tillman 'ran around his apartment' after receiving Mission: Impossible offer

Tramell Tillman was so excited to be offered a role in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning that he "jumped and down" and "ran around his apartment".

When the film's director Christopher McQuarrie requested a Zoom meeting, the actor thought he simply wanted to talk about his hit TV show Severance. So he was surprised and overcome with joy when the filmmaker offered him a role in the eighth Mission instalment.

"He went on to talk about Mission: Impossible, and he said that there was a role in it for me, and I asked him, I said, 'Well, what do we do from here? What's the deal?' He said, 'You think about it, and if you want to take the role, it's yours,'" Tillman recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"And I ended the meeting and I closed my laptop, and I jumped up and down, and ran around my apartment, and called my team and I said, 'Listen, I know that we're gearing up to film for season 2 of Severance, but we got to figure this out.' And I accepted the offer to come play in Mission: Impossible."

Tillman, who is best known for playing Seth Milchick in Severance, joins the Mission: Impossible franchise as Captain Bledsoe, the leader of a stealth submarine who helps Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt on his latest adventure.

The star revealed that McQuarrie wasn't the only Severance fan on set, as his co-stars also expressed their love for the Apple TV+ series.

"Funny enough, in between takes, they would whisper, 'We love Severance,' and then go back to filming," he shared. "It's always a delight to be a part of a project that people respect and love the work."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is in cinemas now.

The second season of Severance aired between January and March this year and a third series is currently in the works.