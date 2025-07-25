Vanessa Kirby pregnant with first child

Vanessa Kirby has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old British star has been in a relationship with American sports executive and retired professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil, 39, since 2022.

Attending a photocall in Mexico over the weekend for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Fantastic Four: First Steps, Kirby showed off her growing baby bump.

The star, who plays Sue Reed in the new comic book action film, sported a shimmering, sleeveless blue halterneck dress for the event.

Posing on the red carpet, the actress drew attention to her condition by holding a hand on her belly and highlighting her blossoming bump.

The Crown star has been engaged to Rabil since last year and this will be the first child for both.

Rabil was previously married to former lacrosse player, Kelly Berger, 40, from 2014 until 2017 but they did not have any children.

Kirby has never been married, but she did previously date model and actor Callum Turner from 2015 until 2019.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will see Kirby playing a superhero imbued with the power of being able to turn invisible and create protective shields of energy, with Sue pregnant during the events of the film.

The blockbuster co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles and is due for release on Friday 25 July 2025.