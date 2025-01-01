Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are married

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have become officially married.

The 28-year-old singer and actress and the 29-year-old American football star quarterback have been in a relationship since May 2023 and they became engaged in November last year.

Over the weekend, the couple affirmed their relationship via marriage with a lavish ceremony held in California on Saturday.

PEOPLE have published photographs from the ceremony - with Steinfeld stunning in a strapless bridal gown with matching elbow-length gloves and a long veil.

Allen was smartly dressed in a dark wedding suit with a white flower affixed to the lapel of his suit jacket - and the couple were snapped kissing as they were declared husband and wife.

Full details have yet to be released about the ceremony - however, many fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their news.

Steinfeld has previously opened up about her surprise over Allen getting down on one knee to propose to her last November.

They shared a photograph of the happy moment via social media at the time, showing the couple kissing beneath a huge display of roses, with the ocean stretching out behind them.

Discussing the moment with Who What Wear in February this year, the Pitch Perfect star explained her shock at being asked by her partner to marry him.

She said, "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.' "

She added, "It was magical... That's the word."