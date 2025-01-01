Sydney Sweeney discusses collapse of her engagement

Sydney Sweeney has addressed the sudden end of her recent engagement.

The 27-year-old Euphoria star had been engaged to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, 41, for three years before they abruptly split earlier this year.

The TV star has been reasonably tight-lipped over the end of her relationship but has now given a very to-the-point response when discussing her romantic life.

Opening up to The Sunday Times, Sweeney was asked if she was still planning her wedding - and she bluntly replied, "No."

Delicately pressing on, the interviewer then asked the actress if she was single, and she confirmed her status by responding, "Yes."

The star then went on to give a little insight into her personal life, explaining that she is enjoying her latest chapter.

She told the weekend publication, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

Sweeney and Davino reportedly first met in 2018 and embarked on a romance that led to an engagement in 2022.

The pair had been expected to swap vows in March this year, however, reports that same month emerged to suggest that the couple had broken up.

Speculation remained intensive around the status of the couple as they were spotted together following reports of their split, but it was only this weekend that Sweeney confirmed she is single.