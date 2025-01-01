Jason Sudeikis makes emotional tribute to late uncle George Wendt

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about the loss of his late uncle, George Wendt.

The 49-year-old comedian and actor was the nephew of late Cheers star Wendt, who died last month at the age of 76.

Jason is related to the late TV icon via his mother, Kathryn Sudeikis, who was Wendt's sister.

Breaking his silence following the death of the Norm Peterson actor, who died in his sleep on 20 May, the Ted Lasso star said, "He's as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films."

Sharing his thoughts at a charity event in Kansas City on Friday night, Jason continued, per Deadline, "I mean, there's that old saying of like, 'Don't meet your heroes,' usually because 'they let you down,' I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he's not one of those people."

He continued, "He was an incredible influence to me - both as someone that plays the trail, being from the Midwest and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, if you really care about it."

He added: "He also always kept connected to his family, to his roots - both in Chicago, of course, where he's from, but then also the time he spent here (at Rockhurst University in Kansas City).

"And to a bar called Mike's a whole bunch, where I think he logged maybe 18 credit hours. But it was all in preparation of a job that we all know him for, Cheers. All time well spent."

Jason, who has been in the spotlight himself since the late 1990s, also told the crowd that his uncle would be greatly missed and declared, "I love him dearly."