Chris Eubank Jr lands role on Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen

Champion boxer Chris Eubank Jr has landed a role on the second series of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.

The Netflix drama tells the story of Edward Horniman, the 14th Duke of Halstead, played by Theo James, who inherits a country estate run by mobsters.

The Sun reports that Chris will play a boxer in the show, with its source confirming that "A big part of The Gentlemen is about fighting because it's a sport the gangsters in the show are embroiled in."

In April, Eubank Jr, who is the son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank, defeated Conor Benn in their London middleweight stoush.

The following month, he was on The Gentlemen set, as filming for season two was already underway.

The star-studded comedy drama became one of the platform's biggest hits of 2024, reaching a huge 44 million views in just four weeks.

Vinnie Jones plays hardman Geoffrey Seacombe in the show. Also joining the cast for the new season is Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, who is best known for playing the Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley, in the TV drama.

The identity of Bonneville's character has so far remained under wraps.

The Gentlemen is based on Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant.