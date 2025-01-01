Brooke Shields celebrates 60th with beach getaway

Brooke Shields has celebrated her 60th birthday on an idyllic beach.

The Blue Lagoon actor took to Instagram to share photos of herself rocking a black bikini while lounging on a hammock on the beach.

"Woke up in Paradise, and in a new decade of life," she captioned the post.

"This is 60! Thank you for all the birthday love."

The TV and film star didn't disclose the tropical location where she was enjoying her milestone birthday, but shared "a non-exhaustive list" of "propaganda" she refuses to believe as she gets older, via her haircare brand, Commence.

"That 60 means slowing down," read text on an Instagram Reel of Shields at a photo shoot.

"That change is only for your twenties. That it's too late to learn something new. That my best days are in the rearview.

"That women 'of a certain age' aren't a force to be reckoned with. That not every day can be a good hair day."

The Mother of the Bride star got candid about aging in a November 2023 interview with Glamour magazine, confessing she's afraid of certain cosmetic injectables.

"I'm scared of not looking like myself; the times that I've had Botox, I end up with this Spock eye, and I'm like, 'I don't look like myself,'" she said at the time.