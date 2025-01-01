Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice dominates at Canadian Screen Awards

The Apprentice, a film about a young Donald Trump, has dominated at Canada's national film and TV awards.

The Canadian Screen Awards were awarded on Sunday night in a ceremony that put marginalised voices front and centre, and challenged the global political landscape.

Director Ali Abbasi's Trump origin story won best movie, while Sebastian Stan, the Romanian-born American actor who plays the future US president, earned top honours for best leading role.

Daniel Bekerman, co-producer of The Apprentice, said on stage in Toronto when accepting the prize, "Our movie shows how the young Donald Trump amassed wealth and power by finding a dilapidated building and slapping his name on it as president. We'll see how that works out."

Bekerman added that The Apprentice also received nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, but "you have to come to Canada if you want to find some guts in this industry".

Politics also overshadowed the CSAs when indigenous activist Molly Wickham came on stage with her fellow directors of Yintah, which won Best Documentary.

That film follows a decade-long fight to protect indigenous lands from fossil-fuel companies.

"The fight continues, and we will never give up. Our sovereignty is tied to our collective freedom. Land back. Free Palestine," a fist-pumping Wickham declared.