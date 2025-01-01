Saoirse Ronan expecting first child - report

Saoirse Ronan is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Sunday, the Irish actress is seen with a baby bump while walking with her husband Jack Lowden in Islington, London.

Wearing a black bodysuit and leggings, Ronan had a grey sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The 31-year-old first sparked pregnancy rumours when she stepped out in a silk maxi dress with lace inserts at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2026 photocall in Cannes, France last month.

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the news.

However, a source recently told The Irish Independent that the pair was "thrilled" to be expanding their family.

The Little Women star and Scottish actor Jack started dating in 2018 and married in a private ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2024.

And while speaking to British Vogue for the November 2024 issue, Ronan noted she had "always wanted" to be a mother.

"I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I'm now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid," she shared. "I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I'm hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I've always wanted that."