Nobody Wants This cast announce release date for season two

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have confirmed season two of Nobody Wants This will drop later this year.

Loosely inspired by creator Erin Foster's own experiences, the hit Netflix show follows agnostic podcaster Joanne (Bell) as she starts a relationship with an unconventional rabbi named Noah (Brody).

The show was renewed for a second series shortly after it premiered via the streamer last September, and on Sunday, the cast revealed the new episodes will drop on 23 October.

The news was shared by Bell, Brody, and fellow actors Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn at Netflix's FYSEE LA Emmy Event.

In addition, producers posted a video online in which the actors are seen celebrating the release date by asking a Magic 8 Ball questions regarding the "scoop" on the second season.

Bell begins by asking, "Will the Matzah Ballers (fictional basketball team) make the playoffs?" to which she gets the response: "Try again, loser."

The cast also questions whether there will be "another iconic kiss this season," referring to a memorable scene between Bell and Brody's characters in the second episode, and if Joanne's sister Morgan, as played by Lupe, will "find love".

To conclude, Bell asks the Magic 8 Ball what's coming in October, to which she gets the response: "Ask a rabbi".

"And the rabbi says: season two! Your favourite show and mine, Nobody Wants This," adds Brody.

In a recent interview for Netflix's Queue magazine, the former star of The O.C. recalled how the entire cast of Nobody Wants This instantly bonded.

"We just enjoy each other so much," he gushed. "I know these are early days, but we're not young kids. We're stable. And I would imagine if we go a long time, we'll still feel that way. I just really, really, really like everyone."