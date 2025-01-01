JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's dating Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has finally confirmed that she is dating reality star Chris Hughes.

The Boomerang singer and the Love Island star set tongues wagging with their cosy behaviour inside the Celebrity Big Brother house in April and have been posting loved-up snaps on social media ever since.

JoJo and Chris initially insisted their relationship was platonic and have been skirting around confirming their status in interviews.

However, the former Dance Moms star finally confirmed to The Guardian in an interview published on Monday that she was "absolutely head over heels" for the TV personality.

Smiling ear to ear, she said, "It's not platonic any more, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way."

The 22-year-old added that she can understand the interest in their relationship, saying, "People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop... I think everyone's just curious, and I can't blame them."

JoJo explained that she and Chris discovered they have "a very genuine connection" outside of the house and were "not faking a thing" for the cameras.

Addressing claims that their romance is a publicity stunt, she replied, "Clearly, you've never been around us. I won't ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never (before) been in pain from smiling so much."

JoJo was in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs when she went into Celebrity Big Brother, and during her stint, she contemplated whether she was more "queer" than a lesbian. They split up at the show's after-party.