Madeline Brewer 'didn't expect' to receive so much hate after starring in You

Madeline Brewer has admitted that she "didn't expect" to receive so much hate from fans following her appearance in the latest season of You.

The 33-year-old actress has opened up about the criticism she received for playing Brontë, also known as Louis Flannery, in the fifth and final season of the Netflix thriller You, which was released earlier this year.

In a new interview with People, Madeline said she was most surprised by the negative comments about her appearance.

"I'll be honest, I didn't expect people to like Brontë, but I didn't expect them to call me ugly, because I'm not," she said.

"I get that I'm not everybody's cup of tea, but I'm not ugly," the actress continued. "I had thought that the largest fan base of this show is women, young women, and I never anticipated the amount of misogyny to be fired at me."

Madeline said that she was a "huge fan" of the series and that she was "excited to be a part of that world".

The Handmaid's Tale actress then went on to explain why she thinks she faced so much criticism online after appearing the show.

"I think that when people are confronted with that misogyny and that deconstruction of their hero, it makes them upset," she said, referring to the fate of her co-star Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg.

"Especially pisses them off that it was a woman. It was a woman to do it. And it was also a new woman, and a woman that they might not find attractive."

"So all of that to deal with, they can't help but get on their cell phones and comment on my pictures and go, 'Oh, you're so ugly. You look like a goblin,'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'Girl, lighten up. I'm not ugly.'"

Madeline then shared that she is "grateful" that she didn't face this kind of negativity at a younger age.

"I feel very grateful that this didn't happen at an earlier time in my life," she told the outlet. "If this had happened when I was 25, I would have crumbled because I wasn't in therapy yet. Being in my 30s, I don't care. I knew I could handle it."