Marc Maron to end WTF podcast after 16 years

Marc Maron has called time on his WTF with Marc Maron podcast after 16 years.

The comedian and actor, who launched his podcast in September 2009, announced on Monday's episode that it will be coming to end in the autumn.

"Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time. WTF is coming to an end. It's our decision. We'll have our final episode sometime in the fall," Maron said.

The stand-up comedy star explained that he and his producer Brendan McDonald were "burnt out" after making two episodes per week for almost 16 years.

"We are utterly satisfied with the work we've done," he continued. "This doesn't mean I'm never going to do something like this again. Doesn't mean I'll never have talks like I do here, or some kind of podcast at some point in time. But for now, we're just wrapping things up. It's okay. It's okay to end things. It's okay to try to start some other chapter in your life.

"It's nice to be able to end things on our terms. We've always had that power to do that and that's what we're going to do. We started the show on our terms, we grew it on our terms, and we'll end it on our terms."

The 61-year-old thanked listeners for their support and reflected on the career opportunities that have come his way as a result of him "setting up a mic in (his) garage".

"It's been an incredible time in my life and Brendan's life. We've done things that we never thought we'd be able to do because of the podcast. My life changed dramatically," he said. "There's probably going to be some ups and downs over the next few months with me, emotionally, around the reality of this. This is a full-hearted decision. It's the right decision for me... It's just time, folks."

Maron noted that he had a lot of other projects in the works, including an upcoming stand-up special, the films Deliver Me From Nowhere and In Memoriam, and the TV comedy Stick.

WTF with Marc Maron, which has been one of the most popular podcasts in the world, will come to an end with close to 2,000 episodes.