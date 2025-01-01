Julie Bowen surprised by Happy Gilmore comeback

Julie Bowen thought Sydney Sweeney was set to replace her in 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

The 55-year-old actress starred in the original 'Happy Gilmore' movie back in 1996 - but Julie never imagined that she'd return for the sequel.

The actress - who played Virginia Venit, Happy's romantic interest, in the original film - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I thought, ‘Well I won’t be in it'. And that was OK - it was like Virginia Venit, it’s been 30 years, he’s got a hottie. He’s got some little bitty on the side, like a cart girl.

"As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, my now 18-year-old said, ‘Mom, I hear they’re doing a sequel and he’s with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl.'"

Sydney, 27, was widely linked with a role in the new 'Happy Gilmore' movie - but Julie was pleasantly surprised to be offered a part in the sequel.

Julie - who stars alongside Adam Sandler and Margaret Qualley in the new film - said: "I went, I’m hurt and I so respect that move. Of course, why wouldn’t you? So when I got the call that I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Are you sure? Come on.'"

'Happy Gilmore 2' features cameo appearances from a host of big-name celebrities, including the likes of Bad Bunny, Eminem and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Julie particularly enjoyed working with Bad Bunny, admitting that she's a huge fan of the music star.

The actress shared: "Seeing Bad Bunny on set I was just like, ‘Oh, I can’t actually look you in the eye, I’m going to have to walk away,’ and I did. I think he was offended and I had to circle back and now I made it worse.

"I’m the kind of person who doesn’t want to meet her heroes because I think I’m just going to be a jack***."

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler is convinced that the new movie can live-up to the original 'Happy Gilmore' film.

The 58-year-old actor - who plays the titular character in both 'Happy Gilmore' films - resisted the temptation to make a sequel for many years, but he's convinced that fans of the original movie will love the new project.

Adam said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2', and I was always like, 'Nah, I'll only let you down'. But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea.

"We're really excited about it. We wrote our a**** off. We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like."