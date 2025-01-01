Nicola Peltz reflects on 'intense' wedding day amid Beckham family drama

Nicola Peltz has branded her wedding day as "intense" amid ongoing rumours of a feud within the Beckham family.

The 30-year-old American actress married 26-year-old influencer Brooklyn Beckham in 2022 and ever since there have been reports of difficult tensions between the couple and his family.

In recent weeks, it has been alleged that Peltz was left in tears on her big day when mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, 51, allegedly ruined the first dance.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, Peltz has reflected on her wedding day - and admitted there were tense moments over the course of the celebrations.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star said, "Someone gave us this advice and I'm so glad we listened: Take a moment during (your wedding) day just for the two of you.

"Step away, breathe, be together. Those were my favourite moments."

Perhaps tellingly, she then continued, "Weddings can be intense, especially when you're busy making sure everyone else is having fun. That little break reminded us what it's really about: us."

Brooklyn also chimed in during the joint interview, saying, "I totally agree.

"After the ceremony, find time to disappear for a second. We took a quick drive, just the two of us. It was perfect. Also: love each other, be honest, and always protect one another."

Rumours of a family feud reached new heights last month when Brooklyn and Petlz were noticeably absent from celebrations marking David Beckham's 50th birthday.

The young couple also refused to acknowledge the footballer's landmark year online, leading many fans to fear all is not well between the Peltz and Beckham clans.