Ellen Pompeo recalls setting off bomb squad on a flight

Ellen Pompeo has revealed she set off a bomb squad while travelling in the USA earlier this year.

The 55-year-old Grey's Anatomy star was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in March who pulled her to one side.

Now the star has recalled being held for an hour and activating a bomb alert while authorities checked what she was carrying.

She told Travel + Leisure, "I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy.

"They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in."

The TV star was thrown into confusion and recalled asking the officials, "What is happening? Is this a joke?"

She was then told the search had been initiated, "Most likely (because of) a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds."

Even though she offered to throw the bag away, Pompeo was ordered to remain where she was until the bomb squad could confirm there was no danger.

She revealed, "I almost missed the flight. It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, 'I might not get on this plane, and you're never gonna guess why.'"

The star also explained why she always travels with a supply of hand sanitiser, and baby wipes.

She told the outlet, "I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat."