Shiloh Jolie debuts new name

Shiloh Jolie has debuted her new nickname.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter has officially referred to herself as 'Shi' at Isabel Marant's collection launch in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old used the new title as her choreography credit for a dance number performed during the event, Variety reported.

Her new moniker comes a year after she made another subtle name change, officially petitioning to drop her father's surname after her 18th birthday last May.

And while Shi may be the latest to try out a new title, she isn't the only one of her siblings to go by a new name professionally.

Last May, sister Vivienne, who worked as a producer's assistant for The Outsiders, was listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the program.

Despite her daughters' recent forays into the spotlight, Jolie has said they much prefer their privacy.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," she told Good Morning America late last year. "They're quite private."

The Maleficent actress emphasised that Shi, specifically, was "extremely" private among her siblings.

"They weren't born with privacy, right?" Jolie opined. "I hope they can have that as they grow."

Jolie and Pitt are also parents to Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.