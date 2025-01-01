Kylie Jenner's hair stylist Jesus Guerrero died from AIDS-related illness

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's cause of death has been revealed nearly four months after his sudden passing at 34.

Guerrero, who worked closely with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died from severe pneumonia due to AIDS, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

In full, the report determined that Guerrero suffered from pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia and disseminated cryptococcus neoformans, due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

The medical examiner also determined that Guerrero's manner of death was natural.

News of Guerrero's cause of death comes months after his family announced the celebrity hairstylist's passing on 23 February via a GoFundMe page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," Guerrero's younger sister, Gris, wrote at the time.

"He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."

Guerrero's sister returned to the GoFundMe page to reveal that Jenner had offered to cover Guerrero's funeral expenses.

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."

Besides Jenner and Lopez, Guerrero also worked with Demi Moore, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Addison Rae, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa.

In 2023, approximately 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide.