King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss shot dead

Jonathan Joss, a voice actor best known for his work on the animated TV series King of the Hill, has been fatally shot near his Texas home.

Police confirmed they were dispatched to a home in San Antonio about 7pm on Sunday for a 'shooting in progress' call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded 59-year-old near the street.

"The officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived. EMS pronounced the victim deceased," San Antonio police said in a statement.

Joss, who was best known as the voice of John Redcorn in King of the Hill, also had a recurring role on the TV show Parks and Recreation, playing Chief Ken Hotate.

Joss' death was confirmed by his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales. The two were married earlier this year on Valentine's Day.

"He was murdered," de Gonzales told The Associated Press.

In a statement, de Gonzales said that before the shooting, he and Joss were checking mail at the home, which had been heavily damaged during a January fire that claimed the lives of their three dogs. A man approached the two and threatened them with a gun, de Gonzales shared.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

Authorities have arrested Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and charged him with murder.