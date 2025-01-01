Haley Joel Osment told to attend three AA meetings a week

Haley Joel Osment must attend AA meetings for six months as a result of his suspected public intoxication arrest in April, a judge has ruled.

The Sixth Sense actor was arrested on 8 April at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California, on charges of alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in court on Monday 2 June, where he requested, and was granted, a one-year diversion by the judge, People magazine reports.

Osment will be required to attend three AA meetings a week. Additionally, he must meet his therapist at least twice a week for the next six months, and obey all laws.

The Mono County district attorney reportedly objected to the diversion request due to Osment's prior DUI conviction, as well as the actor using anti-semitic slurs against a police officer while being arrested, but was overruled.

Pending Osment's successful completion of the diversion, all charges will be dismissed by the court. However, if he does not complete diversion, criminal proceedings will be reinstated.

Osment's next court date is set for 5 January 2026, when his compliance with the requirements will be reviewed.

The actor issued an apology for the "disgraceful language" he used while being arrested.

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behaviour," Osment said in a statement shared with People in April.

"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."