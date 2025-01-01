Danny DeVito 'lusted after' Michelle Pfeiffer on Batman Returns set

Danny DeVito has been candid about his attraction to his former co-star, Michelle Pfeiffer.

In a conversation with Colin Farrell for Variety's Actors on Actors series, DeVito admitted that he "lusted" after Pfeiffer while the two were filming 1992's Tim Burton-directed Batman Returns.

"She was a goddess," said DeVito, who played the villainous Penguin opposite Pfeiffer's Catwoman and Michael Keaton's Batman.

"If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day..." he trailed off.

Farrell quipped, "Did you brush your teeth that morning?"

"I got all flushed," responded the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star. "Put extra makeup on - 'Give me another pound of makeup.' It was very difficult."

Pfeiffer was "just so wonderful. And I lusted after her", DeVito added.

He then agreed with Farrell that it was his character, Oswald Cobblepot AKA the Penguin, who was behind the lusting.

"I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald," DeVito said.

Farrell, who played the same role in HBO's drama The Penguin, which aired last autumn, asked DeVito if he'd play the DC Comics villain again.

"Absolutely," answered DeVito. "You can go off the rails with something. The operatic element of Tim Burton's Batman Returns was my favourite thing about it - the music and sets and the whole thing."