Fortune Feimster and wife Jax split

Fortune Feimster and wife Jacquelyn 'Jax' Smith have made the "difficult decision" to divorce.

The stand-up comedian and producer began dating in 2016 and married in a small ceremony in October 2020.

But on Monday, Fortune released a statement via Instagram in which she confirmed she and Jax were going their separate ways.

"Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. We've been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn't something we were ready to talk about," she wrote, seemingly referring to her mother Ginger's recent cancer diagnosis.

The FUBAR star, who often speaks about former teacher Jax in her comedy specials, went on to insist that they remain on good terms.

"While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward," the 44-year-old added. "We've had 10 years together, and there's so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly."

To conclude, Fortune asked fans to respect her and Jax's request for privacy as "we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives".

Details of the divorce proceedings haven't been disclosed.