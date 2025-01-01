Andrew Scott joins A Place in Hell opposite Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar Jones

Andrew Scott has joined the cast of legal thriller 'A Place in Hell'.

The 48-year-old star is set to star opposite Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar Jones in the Chloe Domont movie, according to Deadline.

Domont is to direct the motion picture, and she has penned the screenplay for the film.

It will tell the story of two women who work at a high-profile criminal law firm.

Scott is best known for starring in 2023 romantic drama movie 'All of Us Strangers', alongside Jones' 'Normal People' co-star Paul Mescal.

Like Mescal, Scott also appeared in a hit BBC TV series, 'Fleabag', and he has led the cast of Netflix thriller series 'Ripley'.

Scott recently told how he credits acting for helping him overcome a speech impediment.

He explained to The Times magazine: "I had a speech impediment as a child and acting helped me be less self-conscious and shy.

"I had a strong lisp and in elocution lessons I practised improvisation and verbalising phrases like, 'She sells seashells on the seashore.'

"I still find acting helpful."

Away from appearing in front of the camera, the actor, who is due to star in 'Wake Up Dead Man', the next Knives Out mystery, takes pleasure in painting.

He said: "I love painting people, and my mother [who was an art teacher] was very influential. She made sure that I drew from observation.

"She always said, 'Draw something that you see, not something that is in your mind', and that’s always stuck with me.

"I don’t have a life you’d describe as unusual. I live in the city, and I go home to Ireland and see my loved ones.

"I go to the gym and, honestly, I just love going to the movies. And galleries. All of that artsy stuff gets my heart beating.

"Nature is increasingly important to me. I love the coast particularly. And mountains. And spectacular canyons. All of it is pretty amazing."