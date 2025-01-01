Sarah Jessica Parker admits cosmopolitans on Sex and the City were 'watery'

Sarah Jessica Parker has confessed the cosmopolitan cocktails she drank on Sex and the City were "watery" and not "worth anyone's time".

Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw was often depicted ordering the cocktail - made of vodka, orange-flavoured triple sec liqueur, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice - during the six-season run of the HBO comedy-drama from 1998 until 2004.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, the 60-year-old revealed she didn't have a "proper" cosmopolitan until after the series wrapped.

"I think the ones on the show that every amazing prop person may ever worked with and alongside, did cranberry juice and a twist," she said, while her co-star Cynthia Nixon interjected: "Just a watery cranberry juice."

Parker also recounted how the cosmos fans sent her in restaurants at the time weren't great either.

"And so, and then when people very kindly sent me a cosmopolitan in that particular chapter, there wasn't a lot of finesse around them," she continued. "So I was under the impression that a cosmopolitan wasn't worth anyone's time."

However, the actress changed her mind on the drink after trying an "amazing" one at a bar in Greenwich Village, New York City.

"(It) was (one) of the best cosmopolitans," the star smiled.

Accordingly, host Cohen seemed shocked that Parker wasn't always being served top-notch beverages.

"I would think though, if you walk into a restaurant and order a cosmo, if I was the bartender making a cosmo for you...," he said, while Nixon chimed in: "You'd take some care."

"I just think people did it differently then," added Parker, emphasising the importance of fresh lime. "So, in nobody's fault, no, there were no errors. It had all been wonderful."

Parker and Nixon are currently promoting the third season of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...

Also starring Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudhury, the first episode dropped last week.