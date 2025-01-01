Joshua Jackson files emergency custody order against Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson has filed an emergency custody order modification against ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Last month, the Dawson's Creek actor and Queen & Slim star finalised their divorce after splitting in October 2023 following four years of marriage.

While the former couple agreed to maintain joint physical and legal custody of their five-year-old daughter Juno, Jackson recently filed legal documents in which he requested changes be made to the agreement.

According to a filing obtained by E! News on Monday, the 46-year-old alleged Turner-Smith enrolled Juno in a new school without his permission and outside of the agreed commute from his Los Angeles home.

"Respondent respectfully requests orders ensuring that the minor child continues attending her present school for the next academic year 2025-2026 and for the parents' joint consent to be required for any subsequent school change," the document reads.

In addition, Jackson referred to a text message from Turner-Smith in which she allegedly wrote that their daughter doesn't "require a fixed location" for school and she could be tutored remotely.

"(Turner-Smith) is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school," the filing continues. "Even in the best case it cannot begin to provide a child with the same nurturing and enrichment, peer relationships and social skills that a classroom and school community environment provides."

Representatives for Turner-Smith have not yet responded.

The 38-year-old has been working on the films Tron: Ares and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, while Jackson was most recently seen onscreen in Karate Kid: Legends.