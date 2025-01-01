Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper wins Gotham TV Award

Owen Cooper, 15, has won a major award for his breakout performance in the Netflix smash hit Adolescence.

The British actor, who beat around 500 young actors to land the role of teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller, won Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series at the Gotham TV Awards in New York City on Monday.

Cooper tied for the award with Dying For Sex actress Jenny Slate.

He focused his acceptance speech on his co-star Erin Doherty, who was up for the same prize for her portrayal of psychologist Briony Ariston.

"(The) main person that I have to thank is Erin, who is also nominated for this award. That episode that we did together, it was easy to do it with you and it was such an honour to share this, share this award with you. You deserve this award just as much as I do, so round of applause for Erin please," he said, prompting the crowd to clap, according to DailyMail.com.

Cooper went on to thank "everyone that was part of the Adolescence cast and crew", including director Philip Barantini and series co-creator, co-writer, producer and star Stephen Graham.

He then sparked laughter with his parting message: "Who else, my parents for creating me. Yeah, but that's about it. Thanks to Gotham Awards for handing me this award."

Adolescence won three of the four Gotham Awards it was nominated for. In addition to Cooper's prize, the show took home Breakthrough Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series for Graham.

The teenage actor has earned critical acclaim for his work in Adolescence and has already won the Breakthrough Award at the IndieWire Honors ceremony. He is widely expected to be nominated for this year's Emmy Awards.

Elsewhere at the Gotham TV Awards, The Studio and The Pitt won the breakthrough comedy and drama series awards, while Kathy Bates received Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series for Matlock and Ben Whishaw took home the supporting prize for Black Doves.