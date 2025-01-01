Jacob Elordi 'anxious' about reaction to his 'creature' in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Jacob Elordi is "anxious" to see what people think of his look as Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film adaptation of the classic Gothic novel.

In the director's new adaptation of Mary Shelley's famed Gothic horror, Oscar Isaac plays scientist Victor Frankenstein, who brings a creature to life in a dangerous experiment.

The monster's appearance has been kept under wraps so far, with the latest trailer only revealing his otherworldly voice and hands as the cloaked figure attacks men on a boat.

Speaking to Deadline, the Saltburn star shared that he's intrigued to see how people react to his monstrous appearance when the film is released on Netflix in November.

"I genuinely don't think I've seen something like this. It's beautiful. I'm quite anxious for people to see it. I'm intrigued for everybody to see the creature for the first time," he shared. "It's really, really beautiful work by (prosthetics make-up artist) Mike Hill."

To prepare for the role, the Australian actor dove into the source material and previous Frankenstein films after receiving some no-nonsense advice from del Toro.

"I remember I went to Guillermo, and I said, 'Which version of the book should I read?' He sent me all this stuff," he recalled. "And then I was like, 'And do you think I should watch the movies?' And he looked at me like I was crazy. He was like, 'They're just movies. They can't f**king hurt you.' I remember him saying that."

He added, "Then I just dove in and realised that nothing could bog me down or get in my way, because I was so excited by the process."

Frankenstein has been adapted for the screen a vast number of times over the years. Boris Karloff most famously played the creature in 1931's Frankenstein, the first film adaptation with sound, and its sequels The Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein.