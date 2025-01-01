Sarah Jessica Parker feeling 'behind' on reading as she prepares to judge Booker Prize

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't know how she will find the time to read every novel in contention for this year's Booker Prize.

The Sex and the City actress hit headlines last month when she revealed she was reading two books per day as part of her role as a judge for the prestigious literary award, which is bestowed upon the best work of fiction published in the U.K. in English each year.

Even with her two-books-per-day schedule, Parker is still concerned that she's not going to finish reading all of the required 170 novels before the deadline.

"I'm feeling very anxious about how many books I have yet to read for our next deliberation," she told Sky News. "I've not ever felt this behind, including in high school. Like, I really am not entirely sure how I'm going to read the required amount of books by our next deliberation."

The 60-year-old explained that she's not sure how she will meet the deadline unless she does nothing but read every day.

"I thought about this last night in bed, that even if I stay up every day and don't sleep, I might not make it," she continued. "So I'm not sure how. I have to... don't make dinner for anybody, don't do anybody's laundry. I have to cut out all tasks. So we'll see. It's pretty fantastic, this burden is pretty wonderful."

The avid bookworm, who has own her publishing imprint called SJP Lit, admitted it was particularly stressful trying to fit in her reading while promoting the third season of And Just Like That...

Noting that she has a book at her side to read on press days, Parker shared, "It's been hard these last two weeks because we've been promoting the show and I thought I would be able to read between interviews, but you can read two words, you can read these three sentences."

The "Booker Dozen" of 12 or 13 novels will be unveiled on 29 July, followed by the shortlist on 23 September. The winning book will be announced on 10 November.