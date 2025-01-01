Nick Frost confirms he won't emulate Robbie Coltrane's Hagrid

Nick Frost has confirmed that he won't emulate Robbie Coltrane's Hagrid.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that British actor Nick Frost will take on the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter television reboot.

Frost follows in the footsteps of the late Coltrane, who famously portrayed the beloved character in the original film series.

In a new interview with Collider, Frost discussed the challenge of stepping into the role and his desire to make the part his own.

"You get cast because you're going to bring something to that," he said. "While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie's amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie."

The actor then went on to explain that he wants to be 'respectful' of the subject matter.

"I'm going to try and do something, not 'different,' I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there's scope for minutia," he shared. "I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child."

The upcoming HBO TV show, based on J.K. Rowling's book series, is expected to follow a format of one book per season.

"I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can't wait," Frost said. "He's funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing."

Though the project is still in early stages, Frost said he's already immersed in pre-production.

"I've gone in to do head sculpts and have your hand stand and stuff, and they say, 'Oh, have a look at this.' And you're like, 'Wow. That's the coolest thing,'" he said. "I love films. I've loved cinema my whole life, so to be part of that universe now and that they're showing me, like, a dancing mushroom, it's like, 'That is so cool!'"

Production on the series is slated to begin this summer.